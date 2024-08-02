Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

