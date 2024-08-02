Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99.
About Brookfield Property Partners
