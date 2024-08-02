BTIG Research Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $360.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $372.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $333.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

