Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.84.

Bumble Price Performance

BMBL opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Bumble by 128.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bumble by 13.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 707,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,397 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

