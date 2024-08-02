Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

