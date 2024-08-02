Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $39.67. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 1,951,011 shares.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.