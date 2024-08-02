Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Cameco (TSE:CCO) Target Price to C$75.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.67.

CCO stock opened at C$56.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$42.12 and a 1 year high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In other news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock worth $14,642,885. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

