CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 116 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $403.72 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.68 and a twelve month high of $741.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

