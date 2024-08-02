CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 8,666 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $118.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $122.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

