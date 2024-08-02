CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.10% of World Kinect worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,083.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WKC stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

