CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.10% of Renasant worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after purchasing an additional 50,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 744,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

