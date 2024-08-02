CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 19,916 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

