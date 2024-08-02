CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 417 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

