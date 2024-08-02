CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.56.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

