CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$82.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.54. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 230,500 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.48 per share, with a total value of C$16,705,718.00. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,694. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

