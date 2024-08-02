Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 9,906.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,818 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ceragon Networks worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 126.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 868,138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,080,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

