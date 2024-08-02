ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.38% of ChampionX worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 18.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,842,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,905,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in ChampionX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 118,037 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

