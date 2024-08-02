Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $331.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.93.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after buying an additional 3,685,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after purchasing an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $376.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.49. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.