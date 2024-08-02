Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $350.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Charter Communications stock opened at $376.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day moving average is $296.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

