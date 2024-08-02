China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 84.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

