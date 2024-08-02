Chipotle Mexican Grill Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 65,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average daily volume of 53,807 call options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after buying an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,942,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

