CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$254.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$235.00 to C$254.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Price Performance

WN stock opened at C$211.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$186.81. The stock has a market cap of C$28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

