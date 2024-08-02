CIBC Raises ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$52.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADEN. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 19.67%.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
