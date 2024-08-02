Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

