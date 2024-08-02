Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $346,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

