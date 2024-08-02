Community Healthcare Trust’s (CHCT) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CHCT opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.92). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

