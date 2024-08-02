Comparing SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% FS Bancorp 18.05% 13.65% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for SR Bancorp and FS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FS Bancorp has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.14%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and FS Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.41 N/A N/A N/A FS Bancorp $187.68 million 1.76 $36.05 million $4.58 9.22

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. It operates full bank service branches and home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, and Thurston counties; and a loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. FS Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

