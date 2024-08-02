Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

