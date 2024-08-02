Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Financial Analysis

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 1 6 2 3.11 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 0 0 2.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.47%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -0.67% 12.90% 3.30% Galp Energia, SGPS 6.32% 25.06% 8.36%

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Crescent Energy pays out -240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.89 $67.61 million ($0.20) -59.65 Galp Energia, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.72 $1.34 billion N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

