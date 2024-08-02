CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

