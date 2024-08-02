Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,194,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

