D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

