DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $8,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

