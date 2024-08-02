Desjardins Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$232.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$212.00 to C$232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WN. TD Securities lowered their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$229.67.

George Weston Stock Performance

WN opened at C$211.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$200.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.81. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$144.41 and a 1-year high of C$217.28.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total transaction of C$1,904,880.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.49, for a total value of C$1,904,880.00. Insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972 over the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

