Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $76.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.11.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

