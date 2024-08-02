Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $59.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $1,864,425.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Symbotic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

