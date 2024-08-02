Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $197.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. TD Cowen cut their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WWD

Woodward Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Woodward has a one year low of $119.03 and a one year high of $188.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.