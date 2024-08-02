DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRH. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.