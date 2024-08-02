DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.48% from the company’s current price.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Price Performance

DMC Global stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $257.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. Analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DMC Global by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DMC Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.