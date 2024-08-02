DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

DCGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.48 on Friday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,627,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,024,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 603,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 377,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

