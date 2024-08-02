DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $128.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 107919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.63.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.