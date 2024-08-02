Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $279.69 and last traded at $276.42, with a volume of 270526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.60.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 13.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.00 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.