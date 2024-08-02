EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 2,084.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,640 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SATS opened at $19.95 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

