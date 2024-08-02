Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $77.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Activity at Edison International

Institutional Trading of Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,233 shares of company stock worth $8,312,603 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

