Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.