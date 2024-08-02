Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $281,054,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

