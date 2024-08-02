Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.33.

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE EFN opened at C$25.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.37. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$18.50 and a 12 month high of C$26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

