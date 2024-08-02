Elite Life Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Elite Life Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 52,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 139,885 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 6,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

