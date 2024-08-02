Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ENR stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

