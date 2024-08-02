Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Entegris

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Entegris Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.