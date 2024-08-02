Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 1.9% After Earnings Miss

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.01. 1,157,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,429,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 28,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 336,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 60,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

